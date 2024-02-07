English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 21:44 IST

Delhi High Court Rejects Mahua Moitra's Plea Over Vacating Government Bungalow

The Delhi High Court has rejected Mahua Moitra's petition challenging a notice issued to her for vacating the government bungalow in the national capital.

Kriti Dhingra
Mahua Moitra
The Delhi High Court has rejected Mahua Moitra's petition challenging a notice issued to her for vacating the government bungalow in the national capital. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's petition challenging a notice for vacating a government bungalow in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. 

Earlier during the day, Moitra had approached the Delhi HC, challenging the notice issued to her by the Directorate of Estates (DoE), asking her to vacate the government bungalow that was allotted to her.

On Tuesday, the DoE had issued a notice asking Moitra to vacate the bungalow (that was allotted to her, but was cancelled following her expulsion) “immediately”.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after the allotment was cancelled.

She was held guilty of "unethical conduct" and expelled from the House for allegedly accepting gifts and other favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions targetting his business rival Gautam Adani. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 20:27 IST

