The Delhi High Court has rejected Mahua Moitra's petition challenging a notice issued to her for vacating the government bungalow in the national capital. | Image: PTI

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra's petition challenging a notice for vacating a government bungalow in the national capital, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier during the day, Moitra had approached the Delhi HC, challenging the notice issued to her by the Directorate of Estates (DoE), asking her to vacate the government bungalow that was allotted to her.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the DoE had issued a notice asking Moitra to vacate the bungalow (that was allotted to her, but was cancelled following her expulsion) “immediately”.

Moitra, who was expelled from the Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after the allotment was cancelled.

Advertisement

She was held guilty of "unethical conduct" and expelled from the House for allegedly accepting gifts and other favours from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions targetting his business rival Gautam Adani.