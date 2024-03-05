English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Gangster Kala Jathedi Gets Custody Parole, to Get Married to Lady Don Anuradha Alias 'Madam Minz'

Notorious Gangster Sandeep Alias Kala Jathedi has been granted parole by a Delhi Court to get married to lady don Anuradha Chaudhary alias Madam Minz.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Gangster Kala Jathedi gets parole to get married to his partner lady don Anuradha
Gangster Kala Jathedi gets parole to get married to his partner lady don Anuradha | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Delhi: Notorious Haryana-based Gangster Sandeep Alias Kala Jathedi has been granted parole by a Delhi Court so that he can get married to his lady love lady don Anuradha Chaudhary alias Madam Minz, who is also out on bail at present. Delhi’s Dwarka Court on Monday approved the grant of parole to the gangster for two consecutive days for 2 different ceremonies. As per information, the court has granted Kala Jathedi a 6-hour custody parole on March 12th for the wedding ceremony in Delhi and next day for the ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony, which will take place in Haryana’s Sonipat.

The gangster will remain in police custody during both the events. As per directions from the court, Kala Jathedi will get married on March 12, between 10 am and 4 pm under the custody of the Delhi police. Later, he will go to his village on March 13 for the Grih Pravesh ceremony, which will reportedly take place between 10 am and 1 pm, wherein the newly weds will ritually enter their new home. 

Advertisement

Kala Jathedi was arrested in 2021 by Delhi Police's Special Cell

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Deepak Wason granted the relief after analysing the Delhi Police’s reply and examining the submissions made by Kala Jathedi’s lawyer. 

Advertisement

On behalf of Kala Jathedi, Advocate Rohit Dalal had filed applications arguing that the right to marriage is recognised as a constitutional right under Article 21 and requested custody parole on humanitarian grounds to attend his wedding and subsequent ‘Grih Pravesh’ ceremony. 

It was argued that both the applicant or accused and his fiancee are of legal age under the rules of the Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955. It was additionally contended that denying the applicant marriage would cause prejudice and violate Article 21 of the Constitution.

Advertisement

Earlier, Kala Jathedi, who carried a reward of Rs 7 lakh, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell team in 2021, from Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district. He was wanted in several heinous crimes including extortion, murder, attempt to murder, robbery and others in various states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. 

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

an hour ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

an hour ago
The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

15 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

21 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

21 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

a day ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

a day ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

a day ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

a day ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan player sparks meme fest with 'Ambani wedding invitation' post

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Gurugram: 5 People Vomit Blood After Consuming Mouth Freshener

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Lifestyle Changes To Ensure Trouble-Free Periods

    Lifestyle Health13 minutes ago

  4. MMTS Ghatkesar-Lingampalli Train Service Starts Today | Routes

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Elon Musk criticises Google Gemini

    Tech 14 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo