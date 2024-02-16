Advertisement

Ghaziabad: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has granted anticipatory bail to a chartered accountant in a money laundering case. The court of LD Special Judge in Ghaziabad on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to CA Mohan Lal Rathi in connection with the money laundering case involving former-Noida Chief Engineer Yadav Singh.

The matter was argued by Advocate Dhruv Gupta, who represented CA Rathi. The advocate placed reliance on various judgments, following which the judge granted the bail.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) involving Yadav Singh along with some of his family members and some companies.

Later based upon the ECIR, an FIR was registered by the CBI, wherein allegations were levelled against Yadav Singh saying that he had amassed assets disproportionate to their income.

Following the initiation of the investigation, the CA had turned approver and was tendered pardon in the predicate offence prosecuted by the CBI.

