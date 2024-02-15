English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Gyanvapi: Varanasi Court to Hear Plea Against Prayers Allowed Inside Cellar on February 28

The court has fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's petition against the recently allowed puja inside cellar of the mosque.

Digital Desk
Gyanvapi
The court has fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently-allowed puja inside cellar of the mosque. | Image:Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's petition against the recently allowed puja inside a cellar of the mosque, news agency PTI reported, citing the Hindu side counsel.

On January 31, the Varanasi district court had ruled that a priest can offer prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the mosque at the site that has been at the center of the controversy.

Advertisement

Later, the mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict.

Advocate MM Yadav told PTI that Additional District Judge (I) Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.

Advertisement

The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the district court verdict. 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Explained: What is Happening in Sandeshkhali?

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, Quits TMC Amid Sandeshkhali Uprising

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Live: Jadeja completes his century

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  4. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries13 minutes ago

  5. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo