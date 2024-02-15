Updated February 15th, 2024 at 16:27 IST
Gyanvapi: Varanasi Court to Hear Plea Against Prayers Allowed Inside Cellar on February 28
The court has fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's petition against the recently allowed puja inside cellar of the mosque.
Varanasi: A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's petition against the recently allowed puja inside a cellar of the mosque, news agency PTI reported, citing the Hindu side counsel.
On January 31, the Varanasi district court had ruled that a priest can offer prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the mosque at the site that has been at the center of the controversy.
Later, the mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict.
Advocate MM Yadav told PTI that Additional District Judge (I) Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.
The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the district court verdict.
