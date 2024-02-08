Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 00:56 IST

Man Alleges Illegal Intervention on His Land, HC Directs UP, U’khand DMs to Demarcate Boundaries

The court directed the officials after a petitioner stated that his Bijnor’s land is interfered by Uttarakhand officials owing to certain boundary differences.

Digital Desk
Allahabad High Court
Allahabad High Court directed UP and Uttarakhand officials to demarcate state boundaries. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday directed the officials of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh to demarcate the boundaries between the two states, after a petitioner filed a plea stating that his Bijnor’s agricultural land is time and again interfered by Uttarakhand officials owing to certain boundary differences.

The court has directed the district magistrates (DMs) of Uttarakhand’s Haridwar and Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor to erect pillars to demarcate the boundaries between the two states.

Disposing of a writ petition filed by one Gurpreet Singh of Bijnor district, a division bench comprising Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Manjive Shukla also ordered that such exercise may be carried out in the presence of the petitioner on January 23, 2024.

Court directed officials to erect pillars to demarcate boundaries

The court in its order dated January 10, further directed that after completion of demarcation, pillars be erected at that point of the boundary. The court also asked the petitioner to ensure his presence on the date and time fixed by it.

"It is further provided that upon completion of the exercise of demarcation of the state boundaries, appropriate demarcation pillars may be affixed, if so required to demarcate any portion of land in dispute falling in the state of Uttarakhand," the court added.

In the present case, the petitioner contended that owing to certain boundary differences between the two states, illegal interference is made by the state of Uttarakhand over his agricultural land situated at Himmatpur village in Bela tehsil of Bijnor district.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the geographical department of the Survey of India to constitute an expert committee along with revenue officers of Bijnor and Haridwar districts to demarcate the boundaries.

During the court proceedings, state counsel of Uttar Pradesh SC Upadhyay and deputy advocate general of Uttarakhand Krishna Singh were in agreement that the issue may be resolved by the revenue authorities of the two states. 
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 00:56 IST

