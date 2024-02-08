A city court in Chennai dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. | Image: Twitter/ V_Senthilbalaji

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai on Friday dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam, news agency PTI reported.

The dismissal – third time in a row – came from Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, who reportedly cited the absence of any significant change of circumstances in the case. The Madras High Court had previously dismissed a bail petition filed by the minister on October 19.

The alleged offenses took place during Balaji's tenure as the Transport Minister in an earlier AIADMK regime, following which he was arrested by the ED on June 14 2023.

Following his arrest, Balaji underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital in the city. Subsequently, the ED took him into custody for further interrogation, leading to his remand in judicial custody.

Noteworthily, the courts have – in the recent past – periodically extended his remand.

In August, the ED had filed a comprehensive 3000-page chargesheet against Balaji, detailing the alleged financial irregularities.

As the legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how the case unfolds and whether any new developments may influence the court's stance on Balaji's bail petitions in the future.