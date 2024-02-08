English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Money Laundering Case: Chennai Court Dismisses Senthil Balaji’s Bail Petition

A city court in Chennai dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Kriti Dhingra
A city court in Chennai dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.
A city court in Chennai dismissed the bail petition of Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. | Image:Twitter/ V_Senthilbalaji
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CHENNAI: A city court in Chennai on Friday dismissed the bail petition of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam, news agency PTI reported.

The dismissal – third time in a row – came from Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, who reportedly cited the absence of any significant change of circumstances in the case. The Madras High Court had previously dismissed a bail petition filed by the minister on October 19.

Advertisement

The alleged offenses took place during Balaji's tenure as the Transport Minister in an earlier AIADMK regime, following which he was arrested by the ED on June 14 2023.

Following his arrest, Balaji underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital in the city. Subsequently, the ED took him into custody for further interrogation, leading to his remand in judicial custody. 

Advertisement

Noteworthily, the courts have – in the recent past – periodically extended his remand.

In August, the ED had filed a comprehensive 3000-page chargesheet against Balaji, detailing the alleged financial irregularities. 

Advertisement

As the legal proceedings continue, it remains to be seen how the case unfolds and whether any new developments may influence the court's stance on Balaji's bail petitions in the future.  

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 17:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

11 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

11 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

11 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement