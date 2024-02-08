Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

NIA Charge Sheets 6 Including Pak-Based Terrorists in Cross-Border Arms Smuggling Case

The NIA filed charge sheet against Pak-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode and Ranjot along with others in a case related to smuggling of arms from Pakistan.

Abhishek Tiwari
NIA
NIA charge sheets six in a case related to cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Pakistan based terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode alias Baba and Ranjot alias Rana along with others in a cross-border arms smuggling case. It is being said that the alleged smuggling was done with the help of drones near border areas of Punjab.

Besides designated individual terrorist Lakhbir Singh and Ranjot, the NIA has charge sheeted Taranjot Singh alias Tanna, Gurjit Singh alias Paa, Rehmat Ali alias Miyan, a Pakistan-based smuggler.

According to the agency, the charge sheet was filed on Tuesday in the NIA Special Court in Punjab’s Mohali. The case is related to the recovery of a huge cache of firearms and ammunition from a cremation ground in Village Bhagtana Boharwala located in Batala in the border area of Punjab, on March 24, 2023. The seizure included five Glock pistols, 10 magazines and live cartridges of 9MM.

A case was initially registered on March 24, 2023

A case was initially registered at Batala police station on March 24, 2023, under relevant sections.

The central investigating agency stated that investigations so far have revealed connections between members of the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and individuals based in Pakistan in the case.

Along with the accused charge-sheeted today, the NIA had identified one Malkit Singh also involved in the intricate network of arms smuggling from across the border. Malkit was earlier charge-sheeted in the case on November 11, 2023.

During investigation, Malkit, Tanna and Paa were found to have been in direct communication with Rehmat Ali, Lakhbir Singh Rode and Ranjot Singh Rana. As per investigations, the smuggled arms were meant for use in targeted killings of persons from other faiths and for extortion to raise funds for the proscribed terrorist organisations. The entire conspiracy was also aimed at creating an atmosphere of fear and terror in India.

Reports suggest that Lakhbir Singh Rode was linked with the KLF and was the chief of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), who died in Pakistan in December 2023. Both the KLF and ISYF have been banned by the Government of India due to their direct involvement in a series of heinous crimes, including killings, bombings and various other terror activities.

The ban on these organisations was a response to their orchestrated armed attacks on law enforcement personnel, criminal intimidation, murder, extortion, fundraising for terrorist activities, and instilling terror among the general populace.

Investigations in the case are underway. 
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 21:01 IST

