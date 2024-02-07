Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday charge-sheeted the 9th accused in the 2018 abduction and brutal murder of person by the CPI (Maoist) cadres on the suspicion of being a police informer. The case was related to the abduction and murder of one Naresh Singh Bhokta in Bihar’s Aurangabad area.



The accused identified as Gora Yadav alias Anil Yadav was found to be a dreaded Naxal cadre having 18 criminal cases registered against him in Aurangabad and Gaya districts of Bihar. He was arrested by the NIA on August 4th, 2023 for being directly involved in the brutal killing.

The agency filed its third supplementary chargesheet against the accused under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act and UAPA.

Advertisement

Original chargesheet was filed on Feb 25, 2023

The NIA had filed the original chargesheet on February 25th, 2023, followed by filing of charges against three more persons in June, while another four accused were named in the second supplementary chargesheet filed in September last year.



As per the central probe agency, Bhokta was abducted by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) on the directions of their top leadership. He was taken to a kangaroo court in Aurangabad area, where the court led by Naval Bhuiya, Sub-Zonal Commander, CPI (Maoist), ordered the killing of Bhokta.

Advertisement

Allegedly, Naresh Singh Bhokta was murdered on the night of November 2nd, 2018 near village Badhai Bigha.



The NIA took up the investigations on June 24th, 2022, and found that accused Gora Yadav, along with Vinay Yadav alias Guruji, Naval Bhuiya alias Arjun Bhuiya, Jilebiya Yadav alias Vinay Kumar Yadav, Ramprasad Yadav, Abhijit Yadav, Subedar Yadav, Abhyash Bhuiya, and others, had attended a crucial meeting in the forest of Anjanwa in Gaya.

The meeting, convened by accused Pramod Mishra, had decided to eliminate the special police officers (SPO)s, including Naresh Singh Bhokta.



Investigations had revealed that Gora Yadav was a member of CPI (Maoist) and bodyguard of Sandip Yadav, a SAC member of the outfit. He, along with his co-accused, had committed an act with the intent to strike terror among the people and a section of the society by killing common people.



During the course of the investigations, the NIA unearthed the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a polit bureau member Pramod Mishra, in the conspiracy behind this brutal killing, committed to terrorise the common people while propagating the false ideology of ‘People's War’ against the state.

