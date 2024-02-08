Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against four members of an ISIS-module based in Kerala’s Thrissur. The charge sheet was filed in a case linked to the accused, who were found involved in raising funds to promote the agenda of the banned global terror network.

The accused were found involved in radicalising and recruiting a large number of youths in order to send them to ISIS controlled regions. The youths were allegedly radicalised to raise funds to execute terror activities in India.

According to the NIA sources, during the investigation of the case, it was established that the accused persons had conspired and established an ISIS-module in India with an aim of radicalising and recruiting impressionable youth in order to raise funds for their eventual migration to ISIS controlled territories.

The module also sought to raise funds for promoting the ISIS agenda through crimes, including robberies, based on distorted interpretation of the ‘Ghanima (An Arabic word that means spoils of war)’, as envisaged in religious texts.

Further investigation in the case is being done.

