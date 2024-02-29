English
Updated February 29th, 2024 at 17:48 IST

'No Parole to Rape Convict Ram Rahim Without Permission', Punjab-Haryana HC Issues Clear Order

Punjab-Haryana High Court issued an order to grant no parole to rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim without permission.

High Court issues order on parole to Ram Rahim
Punjab & Haryana High Court says no parole should be granted to rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim without prior permission from the court | Image:ANI
Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Thursday came down heavily on the Haryana government over the issue of grant of parole to the rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim. The court ruled that no further parole should be granted to Ram Rahim without the prior permission of the court. The court reportedly took notice of the 7 parole given to the rape convict in the last 2 years.

The High Court has directed that nothing should go unnoticed on the issue of granting parole to Gurmeet Ram Rahim and all the information should be shared with the court.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim is serving a 20 years of jail term

Notably, Ram Rahim is also a convict in the murder of a journalist. He is serving a 20-year jail term over the rape of two women disciples and was recently granted 50-day parole. He was earlier let out of jail on a 21-day parole in November 2023.

Raising questions over the repeated grant of paroles Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the court observed that a rape convict who is supposed to be serving 20 years in prison, shouldn’t be given further parole without prior approval of the court.

The high court has directed the Haryana government to ensure the surrender of Ram Rahim on March 10, the day his parole is supposed to end and has ordered the state government to request the court's permission to grant parole to Ram Rahim the next time. 

 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

