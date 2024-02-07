"My demand is very clear: we want the premises back", Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate representing the Hindu side in the Gyanvapi complex case, told Republic. | Image: Republic Digital

New Delhi: Moments after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report in the Gyanvapi complex case was made public after the court's direction a day earlier, Vishnu Shankar Jain, the advocate representing the Hindu side in the case, spoke exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, and made some startling revelations from the report, as he demanded that the entire site (which has been at the center of controversy) be allocated to the Hindus.

“My demand is very clear: we want the premises back [so that the Hindus can establish a temple there]", Jain asserted, adding, that “there is no question of co-existence and giving an alternate land”. “They demolished the temple and built a mosque there”, Jain told Republic.

Stressing that “there was inscription of 'Lord Nandi', and that a Hindu temple “pillar was submerged under the soil”, Jain said, ”we are waiting for the excavation of the property now".

The ASI says there was a pre-existing structure during the reign of Aurangzeb and part of it was modified and re-used for the existing structure. The pillars of Hindu temple was used for this so-called Mosque: Adv. Vishnu Shankar Jain (@Vishnu_Jain1), Sr. Lawyer (Hindu Side… pic.twitter.com/Y0p9RZWsH3 — Republic (@republic) January 25, 2024

The most crucial finding the ASI has mentioned in its survey report is that of the inscriptions – which are in Devnagri, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada – present at the Gynavapi site, Jain said.

Claiming that the Muslim Side in the case witnessed it [the inscriptions] themselves, Jain made an earnest request to "the Muslim brothers to give the land back to us [and look for some other land]".

Another ASI conclusion, Vishnu Shankar Jain, said is that "the sculptures of Hindu deities were found buried in the soil." Claiming that the pillars of Hindu temple were used for the refurbished Mosque, Jain underscored that "the ASI report states that there was a pre-existing structure during the reign of [Muslim Ruler] Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and re-used for the existing structure".

"The ASI had found artefacts and sculptures pertaining to Hinduism. A paragraph on the nature and construction [of the site] is also there", he told Republic.

According to the ASI report, Jain said, ”the Arabic and Persian inscriptions found inside a room reveal that the Mosque was built between 1676 and 1677, and the pre-existing structure was destroyed in the 17th century". This is a very crucial finding, he told Republic.

Jain mentioned that copies of the 839 pages-long survey report were made available to the parties concerned, by the court late Thursday evening.

Earlier in the day, a total of 11 people, including from both the Hindu and the Muslim sides, had applied in the court to get the ASI survey report on the Gyanvapi complex adjoining the Kashi Vishwanath temple.