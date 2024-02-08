Advertisement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued an order for the cleaning of the tank (Wazukhana) in the sealed area of Varanasi’s disputed Gyanvapi complex. The cleaning process will be supervised by District Magistrate Varanasi, as stated in the order issued on Tuesday.

The decision came after Madhavi Divan, the lawyer representing the Hindu side, requested the cleaning of the Wazukhana with the alleged Shivalinga. According to initial reports, the Muslim side expressed no objection to this request.

Advertisement

The Supreme Court underlined that during the cleaning process, District Magistrate Varanasi should adhere to the old order of the district court. The court had previously directed that the sealed area should be kept safe, and no tampering with any items should occur.

Concerns of Hindu Side

The Hindu side put forward the demand for immediate cleaning of the tank, citing concerns about filth spreading after the death of fishes in the ‘Wazukhana’. They underlined that, according to their belief, the alleged Shivalinga present in the tank should be kept away from any kind of dirt and dead creatures. The presence of the Shivalinga amidst such filth was stated to be potentially hurtful to the sentiments of numerous Shiva devotees.

CJI’s Statement

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) mentioned during the proceedings that the application for cleaning was not opposed. The court dismissed the application after considering the statements made, and it was noted that a similar application had been made by the Masjid Committee before.

Additionally, the Supreme Court allowed an application from the Hindu side's petitioners, seeking direction for cleaning the entire area of 'Wazukhana' of Gyanvapi complex, where the alleged Shivalinga was found. The apex court has also underlined the need to maintain hygienic conditions during the cleaning process.

Advertisement