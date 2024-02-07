English
Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:46 IST

Hurriyat’s Deceptive Web: Preying on Aspirations of Students in Kashmir’s Admission Scandal

Zeenat Zeeshan Fazil
The Enforcement Directorate seized assets worth Rupees five crores linked to Kashmir-based operatives involved in a terror funding case. | Image:Republic Digital
JAMMU: In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday seized assets worth rupees five crores linked to Kashmir-based operatives involved in a terror-funding case. The probe has uncovered a disturbing scandal implicating leaders of the banned Hurriyat Conference in a fraudulent admission scheme that targetted the aspirations of thousands of Kashmiri students.

The illicit business of admissions, thriving for an extended period in Kashmir, saw Hurriyat leaders deceiving unsuspecting individuals seeking educational opportunities. Promised admissions, the victims often ended up losing significant sums of money. Exploiting their positions, the Hurriyat leaders resorted to threats of dire consequences if victims dared to report the scam.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, a shift unfolded in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, with the central government emphasizing 'Zero tolerance for terrorism on its soil.' 

While initial actions against Hurriyat leaders began in 2017, a seemingly dangerous dimension emerged in 2020, when the Hurriyat collaborated closely with educational consultancies to orchestrate admissions for the J&K residents in MBBS and other professional courses in various institutions in Pakistan. The initiation of a case with FIR NO 5/2020 marked the beginning of a comprehensive investigation.

As reports on the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) –  a branch of the police’s CID –  investigating the case, gained momentum, endorsement for CIK (now known as the State Investigation Agency) came from numerous victims who came forward and expressed support, sharing their experiences of being lured into fake admissions.

The CIK delved into the modus operandi, scrutinizing bank accounts, mobile phone details, and accounts of the families involved. Parents and students shared harrowing experiences of being lured into fake admissions, with money siphoned from their pockets, and funds allegedly distributed among the families of deceased and active terrorists.

In January 2022, the SIA named nine individuals, predominantly separatists, in the charge sheet. With the ED now confiscating their properties, families of the victims perceive a glimmer of hope, anticipating justice. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:01 IST

