Mumbai: A Thane Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 500 on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a civil defamation case. The charge was imposed on him for delay in filing a written statement in a case of civil defamation filed against him by an RSS activist for linking the Sangh to the murder of Journalist Gauri Lankesh.

According to the sources, there was a delay of 881 days on Rahul Gandhi's part in filing the written statement. It is being said that his lawyer Narayan Iyer had filed an application seeking condonation of the delay.

As per information, Advocate Iyer argued in the court saying that his client lives in Delhi, and being an MP (Member of Parliament), travels extensively which led to the delay.

The magistrate's court condoned the delay and accepted the written statement, but also imposed a cost of Rs 500, Iyer told news agency PTI.

The defamation case has been filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar, seeking damages of Rs 1 from the Congress leader. The next hearing is scheduled for February 15.

