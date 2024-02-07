English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 01:58 IST

Thane Court Imposed Cost on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | Here Is Why

The court imposed a cost of Rs 500 on Rahul Gandhi for delay in filing a written statement in a civil defamation case filed against him.

Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi
Thane Court imposed cost on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Image:PTI/ File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: A Thane Court on Friday imposed a cost of Rs 500 on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a civil defamation case. The charge was imposed on him for delay in filing a written statement in a case of civil defamation filed against him by an RSS activist for linking the Sangh to the murder of Journalist Gauri Lankesh.

According to the sources, there was a delay of 881 days on Rahul Gandhi's part in filing the written statement. It is being said that his lawyer Narayan Iyer had filed an application seeking condonation of the delay.

Advertisement

As per information, Advocate Iyer argued in the court saying that his client lives in Delhi, and being an MP (Member of Parliament), travels extensively which led to the delay.

The magistrate's court condoned the delay and accepted the written statement, but also imposed a cost of Rs 500, Iyer told news agency PTI.

Advertisement

The defamation case has been filed by RSS activist Vivek Champanerkar, seeking damages of Rs 1 from the Congress leader. The next hearing is scheduled for February 15.
 

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 01:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News30 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News34 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 37 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories40 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 41 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement