Updated January 27th, 2024 at 10:40 IST
Trouble Mounts for Lalu, Tejashwi: Delhi Court to Deliver Verdict in Land-For-Job Case Today
The Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court is scheduled to announce its verdict on money laundering charges in the land-for-job case today.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad with Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi | Image:ANI
Advertisement
New Delhi: Trouble mounts for RJD's National President Lalu Prasad, Bihar's Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, and Prasad's wife Rabri Devi as the Rouse Avenue Court is scheduled to announce its verdict on the 'Land-for-Job' case at 2 PM today, following the filing of a 4751-page charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED's charge sheet also includes the names of Lalu's daughters, Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav, as well as Hridayanand Choudhary and others, on charges of money laundering.
(This is a developing story.)
Advertisement
Published January 27th, 2024 at 10:40 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
India Newsa few seconds ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.