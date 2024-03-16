×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Special Court of Rampur Convicts Azam Khan, 3 Others in 8-Year Old Case

Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan convicted by a special court of UP’s Rampur in a case of a forced demolition of a

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Azam Khan
Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan convicted in another case | Image:PTI/ File Photo
Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan on Saturday convicted by a special court of UP’s Rampur in a case of a forced demolition of a house in 2016. The MP MLA court of Rampur found Azam Khan and three others guilty in the 2016 case of Dungarpur area. Now, the court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on Monday, an official stated.

According to the information, Judge Vijay Kumar of MP-MLA Court of Rampur held Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, former Nagar Palika chairman Azhar Ahmed Khan and former circle officer Ale Hasan and Barkat Ali guilty in the case.

Case is related to the incident of 2016

Advocate Rohtash Kumar Pandey from the prosecution side stated that three other accused in the case namely Jibran, Farman and Omendra Chauhan were acquitted by the court.

As per reports, a total of seven people were booked in 2019 for the forced demolition of a house in 2016 under the Samajwadi Party government. The case was registered at the Ganj police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR was filed by the UP police after the Samajwadi Party-led government was replaced by the BJP-led government in the state.

Notably, Azam Khan, his wife and his son are currently serving a jail term at various jails of Uttar Pradesh in another criminal case.
 

Published March 16th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

