Updated February 7th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

What Uttarakhand UCC Bill Proposes on Live-In Relationships | Explained

Uttarakhand is set to become the 1st state to legally recognise live-in relationships if the proposed bill secures approval in the state assembly.

Digital Desk
UCC on live-in relationships
Representative | Image:Pexels
Dehradun: In a landmark and historic move, the Uttarakhand government presented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill during a special session of the state Assembly on Tuesday. This legislative proposal followed the submission of a draft by a government-appointed panel led by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai, which received clearance from the state cabinet last week. The UCC bill addresses various issues, including provisions for live-in relationships. The Uniform Civil Code is one of the promises made by BJP in the last Uttarakhand assembly polls.

Why is UCC necessary?

Uttarakhand is all set to become the first state in the country to legally recognise live-in relationships if the proposed bill secures approval in the state assembly. The legislation aims to establish a uniform law applicable to all citizens, irrespective of religion, addressing marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption, and other personal matters. 

Live-in Relationship Rules As Per UCC

Mandatory registration of live-in relationships is a key feature of the UCC presented in the Uttarakhand Assembly. According to the proposed bill, individuals engaging in live-in relationships are required to submit statements to the Registrar. Failure to register within a month could result in penalties, including imprisonment for up to three months, a fine of Rs 10,000, or both.

It is to be noted that the statements provided by live-in partners will be forwarded to the local police station's officer-in-charge. In case of misinformation, authorities will notify the police station accordingly. Those withholding information or providing false statements could face imprisonment for up to three months, a fine not exceeding Rs 25,000, or both, as outlined in the proposed UCC Bill.

The Registrar is mandated to maintain registers for live-in relationship statements and termination statements, following prescribed procedures.

Children born from live-in relationship get their rights

If approved, Uttarakhand will become the first state post-independence to implement a Uniform Civil Code. Couples, with those below 21, requires parental consent, as per the UCC bill. The UCC bill also specified that married or minor individuals are ineligible for live-in relationship registration.

According to the the bill, a woman abandoned in a live-in relationship can also seek court intervention and claim maintenance. Additionally, children born from live-in relationships are deemed legitimate, entitling them to rights and benefits equivalent to legally wedded offspring.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 11:21 IST

