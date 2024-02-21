English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 11:59 IST

Who Was Fali Sam Nariman, India's Eminent Jurist Who Died at 95

Nariman, a graduate of St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, left remarkable imprints in legal affairs by his handling of signifiant cases.

Digital Desk
Fali S Nariman
Fali S Nariman. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India’s veteran jurist, Fali S. Nariman, renowned globally for his impeccable role in reshaping India’s legal and judicial system, passed away on Wednesday aged 95 here in the Capital New Delhi. The eminent advocate at the Supreme Court, whose career spanned over seven decades, started his iconic journey in the legal landscape as the lawyer at Bombay High Court in November of 1950. His tenure was marked as President of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010 and he donning many hats in critical roles including Additional Solicitor General of India from May 1972 to June 1975.

Nariman, a graduate of St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, left remarkable imprints in legal affairs by his handling of signifiant cases such as the Bhopal gas tragedy and Supreme Court AoR Association that earmarked collegium system, National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) and others with legal excellency. His acumen and expertise in law and legal matters earned him myriad accolades such as Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Vibhushan (2007). He was also honoured with Gruber Prize for Justice in the year 2022. Nariman was nominated as the member of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament of India for a term (1999–2005).

Advertisement

A 'leader' who promoted the universal rule of law

The President of the Bar Association of India stood as a “leader” who promoted the universal rule of law in the modern era of emerging democracies. He brought transformative achievements in systems of jurisprudence. He played a vital role in establishing and enforcing the laws in India. Known for taking a firm stand on issues, Nariman resigned from position of Additional Solicitor General of India after he protested against the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Nariman widely practiced in the Supreme Court of India after moving to New Delhi in 1972.

Internationally, Nariman served as the vice-chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Paris from 1989 to 2005. He also served as the president of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration and chaired the Executive Committee of the International Commission of Jurists, Geneva, from 1995 to 1997. In his autobiography, ‘Before Memory Fades,’he  famously said, “I have lived and flourished in a secular India. In the fullness of time if God wills, I would also like to die in a secular India.”

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

14 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

14 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle11 minutes ago

  2. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News13 minutes ago

  3. 'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore': Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World15 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

    India News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo