India’s veteran jurist, Fali S. Nariman, renowned globally for his impeccable role in reshaping India’s legal and judicial system, passed away on Wednesday aged 95 here in the Capital New Delhi. The eminent advocate at the Supreme Court, whose career spanned over seven decades, started his iconic journey in the legal landscape as the lawyer at Bombay High Court in November of 1950. His tenure was marked as President of the Bar Association of India from 1991 to 2010 and he donning many hats in critical roles including Additional Solicitor General of India from May 1972 to June 1975.

Nariman, a graduate of St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai, left remarkable imprints in legal affairs by his handling of signifiant cases such as the Bhopal gas tragedy and Supreme Court AoR Association that earmarked collegium system, National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) and others with legal excellency. His acumen and expertise in law and legal matters earned him myriad accolades such as Padma Bhushan (1991) and Padma Vibhushan (2007). He was also honoured with Gruber Prize for Justice in the year 2022. Nariman was nominated as the member of the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of the Parliament of India for a term (1999–2005).

"It is the end of an era. Fali Nariman was a living legend who will be forever in hearts and minds. He never imposed himself. I remember Fali was very proud when I did well. He had a habit of calling a spade a spade. He never minced words," Senior Advocate Abhishek Singhvi.… pic.twitter.com/28L1duxHka — Republic (@republic) February 21, 2024

A 'leader' who promoted the universal rule of law

The President of the Bar Association of India stood as a “leader” who promoted the universal rule of law in the modern era of emerging democracies. He brought transformative achievements in systems of jurisprudence. He played a vital role in establishing and enforcing the laws in India. Known for taking a firm stand on issues, Nariman resigned from position of Additional Solicitor General of India after he protested against the Emergency declared by then Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Nariman widely practiced in the Supreme Court of India after moving to New Delhi in 1972.

Internationally, Nariman served as the vice-chairman of the International Court of Arbitration of the ICC (International Chamber of Commerce) Paris from 1989 to 2005. He also served as the president of the International Council for Commercial Arbitration and chaired the Executive Committee of the International Commission of Jurists, Geneva, from 1995 to 1997. In his autobiography, ‘Before Memory Fades,’he famously said, “I have lived and flourished in a secular India. In the fullness of time if God wills, I would also like to die in a secular India.”