×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 17:16 IST

YouTuber Elvish Yadav Gets Bail in Snake Venom at Rave Party Case

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner Elvish Yadav on Friday granted bail by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court in the snake venom smuggling case.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Elvish Yadav
YouTuber Elvish Yadav granted bail in the snake venom smuggling case | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner Elvish Yadav on Friday granted bail by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court in the snake venom smuggling case. Elvish Yadav was granted bail by the Noida court in the case registered under NDPS Act and Wildlife Protection. Yadav was lodged in Luxor Jail of Gautam Buddha Nagar for the last 5 days for his alleged involvement in the snake venom at rave party case.

Earlier, Elvish Yadav was on March 17 arrested by the Noida police in the case and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The police had also arrested five other associates of Yadav. All the accused were arrested in the case registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

Police had raided a banquet hall located in Noida and recovered 9 venomous snakes

The action was taken by the police based on the complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation. On the complaint, the Noida police had raided a banquet hall located in Noida Sector 51 and had arrested five people last year.

Advertisement

Elvish Yadav was also named as the accused having allegations of organising rave parties, wherein the accused used to invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes. Several videos also surfaced on social media, wherein Elvish Yadav was captured posing with various snakes. It is also being said that during the raids, nine venomous snakes were also recovered by the police.

Elvish Yadav, however, has refuted the charges of involvement in the case. Notably, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has in the past accused the YouTuber of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought arrest.

Advertisement

Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by Rajasthan Police in Kota on November last year, while he was travelling with his friends.

As per the information, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.
 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 17:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Indian private banks loan growth

banks net interest income

3 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

4 minutes ago
ms dhoni new role in ipl 2024 post

CSK vs RCB Dream11

5 minutes ago
Adidas

Adidas posted loss

6 minutes ago
Five Animals With Amazing Camouflaging Abilities

Camouflaging Animals

7 minutes ago
IPL Opening Ceremony: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff Kick Off The Season With Electrifying Performances

IPL Opening Ceremony

7 minutes ago
AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare's Remarks on Kejriwal's Arrest

AAP Reacts to Anna Hazare

8 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal’s Wife Reacts

9 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

9 minutes ago
Holi

Holi Traditions

10 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani-Aditya Marriage

13 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in a still from Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Review

14 minutes ago
Using Blockchain to Ensure Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence

Middle East AI dream depe

22 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

23 minutes ago
Death

Three bodies found

27 minutes ago
Top 10 ELSS funds

Tax-saving investment

28 minutes ago
China's Chery plans to start selling cars in Italy later in 2024

Chery to enter Italy

30 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde with Iqbal Singh Chahal

Iqbal Singh Chahal

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections5 hours ago

  2. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education7 hours ago

  3. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo