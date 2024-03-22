Advertisement

Elvish Yadav Gets Bail: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT-2 winner Elvish Yadav on Friday granted bail by the Gautam Buddha Nagar District Court in the snake venom smuggling case. Elvish Yadav was granted bail by the Noida court in the case registered under NDPS Act and Wildlife Protection. Yadav was lodged in Luxor Jail of Gautam Buddha Nagar for the last 5 days for his alleged involvement in the snake venom at rave party case.

Earlier, Elvish Yadav was on March 17 arrested by the Noida police in the case and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The police had also arrested five other associates of Yadav. All the accused were arrested in the case registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police had raided a banquet hall located in Noida and recovered 9 venomous snakes

The action was taken by the police based on the complaint filed by the People For Animals (PFA) organisation. On the complaint, the Noida police had raided a banquet hall located in Noida Sector 51 and had arrested five people last year.

Elvish Yadav was also named as the accused having allegations of organising rave parties, wherein the accused used to invite foreigners and arrange poisonous snakes. Several videos also surfaced on social media, wherein Elvish Yadav was captured posing with various snakes. It is also being said that during the raids, nine venomous snakes were also recovered by the police.

Elvish Yadav, however, has refuted the charges of involvement in the case. Notably, BJP leader Maneka Gandhi has in the past accused the YouTuber of involvement in illegally selling snake venom and sought arrest.

Yadav was briefly stopped for questioning by Rajasthan Police in Kota on November last year, while he was travelling with his friends.

As per the information, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, removing the venom glands of a snake is a punishable offence and the guilty can be jailed for seven years.

