New Delhi: A SpiceJet flight made an emergency landing in Delhi's IGI airport shortly after takeoff due to a bird strike on one of its engines, according to an airline spokesperson. The Leh-bound flight SG123 took off at 10:29 am and safely landed in Delhi around 11:00 AM.

The airline spokesperson said, "SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating SG-123 from Delhi to Leh returned to Delhi after suffering a bird hit on engine 2. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and passengers deplaned normally."

Last week, two flights—Air India and Air India Express—also made emergency landings due to technical issues.

This is a developing story