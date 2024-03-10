×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Lemon Sold For Rs 35,000 At Auction In A Tamil Nadu Temple

A single lemon fetched ₹ 35,000 at an auction held at a private temple at a village in Tamil Nadu

Reported by: Digital Desk
Lemon sold for Rs 35,000 at auction in TN temple
Lemon sold for Rs 35,000 at auction in TN temple | Image:X/representative
Tamil Nadu: A single lemon fetched ₹ 35,000 at an auction held at a private temple at a village in Tamil Nadu. 

As per custom, the lemon and other items including fruits offered to Lord Shiva during the Mahasivarathiri festival observed on Friday night at the Pazhapoosaian temple near Sivagiri village, 35 km from here, were auctioned.

As many as 15 devotees participated in the auction and a lemon was sold to a devotee from Erode for ₹ 35,000, the temple authorities told PTI.

The temple priest placed the auctioned lemon before the presiding deity and conducted a small pooja and returned it to the person who made the highest bid in the auction in the presence of hundreds of devotees.

It is believed that the person who manages to make the highest bid and gets the lemon would be blessed with riches and good health for years to come. 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 16:54 IST

