Leopard, Bear Scale Walls in Residental Area Near Ooty | Watch CCTV

Ooty: A leopard and a bear were spotted scaling the walls of a house in a residential area on Friday evening at Yellanahalli Kaikatti in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

As panic gripped the locality, residents demanded the forest officials track the wild animals and cage them to avoid any mishap.

ANI reported, "#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A leopard and a bear entered a house in Yellanalli Kaikatti village near Ooty." The CCTV footage captured the leopard prowling on the terrace of the house before leaping down. Shortly afterwards, a bear appeared on the same terrace and jumped down and crossed the road.

Recently, panic gripped North Delhi's Wazirabad after a minimum of five people were injured in an attack by a leopard that had strayed. However, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that the leopard was later rescued.