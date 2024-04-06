×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Leopard, Bear Scale Walls in Residental Area Near Ooty | Watch CCTV

A leopard and a bear were spotted scaling the walls of houses in a residential area on Friday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Leopard, Bear Scale Walls in Residental Area Near Ooty | Watch CCTV
Leopard, Bear Scale Walls in Residental Area Near Ooty | Watch CCTV | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ooty: A leopard and a bear were spotted scaling the walls of a house in a residential area on Friday evening at Yellanahalli Kaikatti in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

As panic gripped the locality, residents demanded the forest officials track the wild animals and cage them to avoid any mishap.

Advertisement

ANI reported, "#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A leopard and a bear entered a house in Yellanalli Kaikatti village near Ooty." The CCTV footage captured the leopard prowling on the terrace of the house before leaping down. Shortly afterwards, a bear appeared on the same terrace and jumped down and crossed the road.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A leopard and a bear entered a house in Yellanalli Kaikatti village near Ooty.

(Source: Local) pic.twitter.com/UPDsnjFDnm

— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

Recently, panic gripped North Delhi's Wazirabad after a minimum of five people were injured in an attack by a leopard that had strayed. However, Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg said that the leopard was later rescued.  

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Familes of the hostages have continued protesting against the Netanyahu government for its alleged failures in bringing them back from Gaza.

Hostage Body Recovered

a few seconds ago
Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi

Rajkummar-Wamiqa's Next

a few seconds ago
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Dancing with crowd

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

a minute ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

4 minutes ago
Wipro

Wipro CEO resigns

8 minutes ago
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Rahul Gandhi

10 minutes ago
Gaza Strip Aid

Aid air dropped into Gaza

20 minutes ago
Total Solar Eclipse 2024: Date, Time, Place, All You Need to Know About the Rare Celestial Event

Total Solar Eclipse 2024

20 minutes ago
Lawyers Commenting On Pending Cases, Judgments Is Very Disturbing Trend: CJI Chandrachud

Lawyers Commenting

21 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

28 minutes ago
money recovered

Jharkhand: Rs 48 Cr Seize

33 minutes ago
Mumbai mega block

Mumbai Mega Block

39 minutes ago
Do aur Do Pyaar Teaser

Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer

43 minutes ago
Manjummel Boys poster

Manjummel Boys Telugu

an hour ago
Maldives

Maldives India exports

an hour ago
Climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Greta Thunberg Arrested

an hour ago
Anand Mahindra offers job to a 13-year-old, post viral

Anand Mahindra Offers Job

an hour ago
Around 2,000 people have been forced to evacuate from the Russian city of Orsk after a dam breaking on Friday night led to a flood.

Dam Breaks in Russia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News11 hours ago

  5. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo