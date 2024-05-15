Advertisement

Dehradun: A leopard strayed inside a private school complex in Mussoorie's Barloganj area triggering panic in the area on Wednesday morning. A video of the leopard roaming around inside the St. George's College premises has also gone viral on social media.

On seeing the leopard in the school premises, local people informed the Forest Department, following which a rescue team reached the spot and began the search operation. The elusive leopard has since disappeared, leading the Forest Department to launch a search operation.

Advertisement

A leopard was spotted roaming inside Mussoorie's St. George's College premises. Forest Department team reached the spot and search operation is underway.#leopardinmussoorie #mussoorieschoolleopard #leopard #mussorieleopard pic.twitter.com/lLR9IFvwUP — Republic (@republic)

In the video, one can see the leopard being chased by a vehicle as the big cat can be seen running away. Moments later, the leopard

Advertisement

The forest department team has also installed cages in the school premises to trap the leopard. They have issued an alert in the area around the school, while the school management has been instructed not to allow students and staff to go out at night.

Mussoorie's Divisional Forest Officer Amit Kanwar said that the leopard was seen strolling in the premises of a private school in Mussoorie. No one has been harmed by it, but for security reasons, a team has been deployed at the spot and instructions have also been given to patrol at night.

Advertisement

The DFO said that a cage has been arranged around the school to catch the leopard, while a person from the veterinary hospital has also been called to the spot so that if the leopard is seen, it can be tranquilised and trapped. He also advised everyone to be on alert.

