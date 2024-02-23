Leopard killed during rescue operation in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district

Advertisement

Sambhal: In an operation to safeguard residents of Rasulpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, a leopard was neutralised by police officials as the forest department arrived late without the necessary tranquiliser.

The leopard entered the home of resident Ramkumar in Rasulpur village at 8 AM on Thursday, causing panic among the six family members present. Fleeing for their lives, some family members ran outside, while the women sought refuge in the kitchen. Villagers armed with rods gathered outside the house to protect the family. Despite calls to forest and police officials, the forest team arrived late.

Advertisement

Leopard strays into farmer’s house, killed during neutralisation attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district (Video: Republic) pic.twitter.com/dPGby8icUL — Republic (@republic) February 23, 2024

Police officials from Hayat Nagar police station, led by CO Sambhal Sadar Anuj Chaudhary, reached the scene and attempted to apprehend the leopard. During the operation, the leopard attacked CO Anuj Chaudhary's foot. The situation became more challenging when forest officials arrived without a tranquiliser at 11 AM.

Advertisement

In a joint effort, the police team turned the cot under which the leopard was hiding, with several officers standing on top of the animal to neutralise it. After hours of operation, the leopard fell unconscious and was taken by forest officials. Unfortunately, the leopard died due to the force used by the police team. CO Anuj Chaudhary clarified that the leopard's death was not caused by police pressure but was a result of the unconscious state during the operation.

CO Sambhal Sadar said, “The police team reached the spot within 20 minutes after the call. Fifteen police officials were part of the operation to neutralise the leopard. The situation in the village was chaotic, with locals wanting to kill the leopard with rods. The forest team lacked a tranquiliser, so we implemented plan B to get hold of the leopard. We turned the cot upside down, and although I was attacked by the leopard, the priority was to bring it under control. The leopard fell unconscious, and the forest team later brought an injection to complete the neutralisation. Police had nothing to do with the death of the leopard. It was our duty to ensure the safety of the locals."