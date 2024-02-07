Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

Leopard Spotted Near Utkal Hospital In Bhubaneswar Goes Viral | WATCH

A Leopard was spotted near Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar, creating a buzz on social media platforms, more details below

Digital Desk
Leopard Spotted Near Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar Goes Viral
Leopard Spotted Near Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar Goes Viral | Image:X/Viral
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhubaneshwar: A Leopard was spotted near Utkal Hospital in Bhubaneswar, creating a buzz on social media platforms. A video capturing this rare sighting was shared on Social Media Platform X on January 29 by user @NilimaPriya21 and has since gained over 5,000 views.  

The presence of a Leopard in a densely populated urban area like Bhubaneswar raises concerns about the safety of both the residents and the wildlife. 

The sheer audacity of the Leopard venturing into a populated locality has left viewers astonished. The footage, shared social media, has become a point of discussions online, drawing attention to the urgent need for wildlife management in urban spaces. 

This incident sheds light on the broader issue of wildlife encroachment into urban spaces. Leopard, being territorial animal, may venture into civil areas in search of food or due to habitat loss.

The incident near Utkal Hospital highlights the urgent need for proactive measures to address the potential dangers associated with the presence of apex predators in urban settings. 

Local authorities are actively working to address the situation and ensure the safety of residents. Wildlife rescue teams have been deployed to the area to assess the tiger's condition and formulate a plan for its safe relocation back to its natural habitat. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:55 IST

