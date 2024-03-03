Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 28th, 2022 at 17:01 IST

Leopard trapped near Kundapur

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mangaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) A leopard, which had created panic in Maladi area in Udupi district, was trapped in a cage placed by the Forest department officials Thursday morning, police sources said.

According to Forest department officials, the trapped animal is a female and is two-and-half years old.

The cage was placed in a plantation behind the Sri Nandikeshwara temple at Malady. A dog was also tied to the cage to attract the animal. The leopard was found trapped in the cage early Thursday morning.

Locals had earlier complained that the leopard had devoured several domestic animals in the area.

Five leopards had been trapped in the same plantation since 2018, sources said. PTI MVG MVG SS SS

Published April 28th, 2022 at 17:01 IST

