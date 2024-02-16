Updated April 12th, 2022 at 21:23 IST
Leopardess found dead in forest at Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari
Leopardess found dead in forest at Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Dhamtari, Apr 12 (PTI) A leopardess was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Tuesday, a forest official said.
The carcass of a leopardess, aged around five years, was spotted by some villagers in the forest near Barari village in the morning, following which the forest department was informed, Dhamtari's divisional forest officer (DFO) Mayank Pandey said.
Advertisement
“The leopard seems to have died two to three days ago. Grievous injury marks found on the body suggest that it might have been killed in a fight with another animal. However, the animal's viscera samples have been sent for examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death," the official said.
Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU
Advertisement
Published April 12th, 2022 at 21:23 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA MomentsWeb Stories10 minutes ago
Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These PlacesGalleries10 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.