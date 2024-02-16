English
Updated April 12th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

Leopardess found dead in forest at Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Dhamtari, Apr 12 (PTI) A leopardess was found dead in a forest in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Tuesday, a forest official said.

The carcass of a leopardess, aged around five years, was spotted by some villagers in the forest near Barari village in the morning, following which the forest department was informed, Dhamtari's divisional forest officer (DFO) Mayank Pandey said.

“The leopard seems to have died two to three days ago. Grievous injury marks found on the body suggest that it might have been killed in a fight with another animal. However, the animal's viscera samples have been sent for examination to ascertain the exact cause of the death," the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI COR ARU ARU

Published April 12th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

