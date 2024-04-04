Updated April 4th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
Let Democracy Take Its Own Course: Delhi HC Rejects Plea Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as CM
This marks the third time such a plea has been dismissed by the court.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
This marks the third time such a plea has been dismissed by the court. | Image:PTI
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has once again rejected a plea calling for the removal of Arvind Kejriwal as Chief Minister following his arrest in the liquorgate. This marks the third time such a plea has been dismissed by the court. “At times, personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest,” the court remarked while dismissing the petition, Live Law reported.
A bench led by acting Chief Justice Manmohan said "let democracy take its own course".
Published April 4th, 2024 at 12:23 IST
