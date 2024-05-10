Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami said that India should not bother much about Pakistan. PM Modi said that the nation should move forward with its own goal.

Upon being asked about any apparent change in Pakistan’s approach in the last decade, the PM said that he has put a lock on Pakistan being a factor in running India.

The BJP leader said, “We shouldn’t bother much about Pakistan. We shouldn’t bother much about whether Pakistan changes its approach. For the last 10 years, I have put a lock on Pakistan being a factor in running India. .”

While referring to Pakistan’s dwindling economy and crisis due to food-shortage, PM Modi said that let them manage two square meals.

He added, “Let Pakistan manage 2 square meals. We don’t need to waste our time. We have moved far ahead. We can’t plan our development with Pakistan as a reference. We should instead think about our new generations and take care of them.”

During the most-awaited 100-minute interview, PM Modi exuded confidence in winning the 2024 general elections. He asserted that the NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross 400 seats on June 4 and also spoke on a wide range of issues, including corruption, politics, Pakistan, foreign policies, vision for Bharat and current global challenges.

