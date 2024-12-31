sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:53 IST, December 31st 2024

Let's Take Nation Further on Path of Unity, Excellence: President Murmu in New Year's Eve message

The coming of the new year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams and aspirations, Murmu said in a message.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu | Image: ANI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted citizens on New Year's Eve and urged everyone to take "our society and nation" further on the path of unity and excellence.

The coming of the new year marks the beginning of new hopes, dreams and aspirations, she said in a message.

The occasion provides an opportunity to march forward with renewed vigour to fulfil "our wishes", Murmu said.

"Let us welcome the new year with joy and enthusiasm and take our society and nation further on the path of unity and excellence," she said.

The president extended her "heartiest greetings and best wishes to all Indians, living in India and abroad". PTI AKV AKV SZM SZM

Updated 20:53 IST, December 31st 2024