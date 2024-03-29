×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 15th, 2022 at 20:12 IST

LG Anil Baijal pitches for citizens engagement for heritage preservation in Delhi

LG Anil Baijal pitches for citizens engagement for heritage preservation in Delhi

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday emphasised that citizen engagement should be ensured in protecting and preserving the built heritage of Delhi which would foster in them a sense of "community ownership" and make the conservation efforts more sustainable.

He said this while chairing the 18th meeting of Delhi Urban Heritage Foundation (DUHF) in the presence of DDA vice-chancellor, members of the DUHF and senior officials of other stakeholder departments.  "Reviewed progress of ongoing conservation projects including Indraprastha Archaeological Park, Hardayal Municipal Public Library, St. James Church, Hazrat Nizamuddin Basti, Mehrauli Archaeological Park etc.," Baijal tweeted.

Advertisement

The Lt Governor pitched for participation and engagement of the general public towards protection of built heritage.

"While emphasising timely completion of ongoing conservation/restoration projects in consultation with experts, it was suggested that citizen engagement through various ways should be ensured in protecting and preserving the built heritage of the city," he said.

Advertisement

"This will help in fostering community ownership and will thus make the conservation efforts more sustainable and enduring," he wrote in his tweet.

Delhi is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites -- Red Fort, Qutub Minar and Humayun's Tomb; various other sites which come under state archaeology department or municipal bodies and a large number of heritage structures and sites are unprotected. PTI KND TDS TDS

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2022 at 20:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bill Gates will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bill Gates Talks tPM Modi

2 minutes ago
Ramban Accident

Ramban Accident

2 minutes ago
MHT CET exam schedule revised

MHT CET dates revised

3 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

6 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant vs RR

Rishabh Pant smashes bat

6 minutes ago
Not Just About Maryland, But Nation's Economy: Guv Wes Moore Assures Rebuilding of Baltimore Bridge

Baltimore Bridge Accident

10 minutes ago
Stock market news

Good Friday 2024

11 minutes ago
Kerala Nirmal Lottery Sambad Friday Result

Kerala Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
A bus plunged off a bridge in South Africa’s Limpopo province near Mamatlakala, killing 45 people

Limpopo Bus Crash: 45 Die

16 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's Wax Statue

18 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress to Release Lok Sabha Poll Manifesto on April 6 in Jaipur

Lok Sabha Polls Live

27 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

28 minutes ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Death

40 minutes ago
Nandre Burger

IPL 2024 Points Table

43 minutes ago
EC Issues Notice to Kerala Govt Over Announcement on Withdrawal of Anti-CAA Protest Cases

EC Notice to Kerala

an hour ago
BYJU'S

Byju's EGM

an hour ago
mea spokesperson randhir jaiswal pti

India Responds to China

8 hours ago
Hyderabad police

T'gana Phone-Tapping Case

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bollywood Celebs Who Had Secret Weddings: Aditi-Siddharth To Virushka

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  2. HUGE SETBACK for Mumbai Indians: Superstar player likely to miss matches

    Sports 14 hours ago

  3. Lok Sabha Polls: Nakul Nath Declares Assets Worth Rs 700 Crore

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Man Missing After Avalanche In Himachal's Manali

    India News15 hours ago

  5. 'GO TELL BCCI, this is what we are gonna do': MS Dhoni to CSK manager

    Sports 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo