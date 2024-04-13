×

Updated June 7th, 2022 at 07:45 IST

LG launches 24x7 video OPD at Hindu Rao hospital

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Delhi LG VK Saxena on Monday inaugurated the ‘eSanjeevani’ OPD project at MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital that will provide round-the-clock medical services to patients through video conference.

With the launch of the app-based National Medical Tele-consultation Service under the of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, MCD and Hindu Rao Hospital became the first organisations to provide 24X7 medical services through the ‘eSanjeevani’ platform.

Saxena said that the initiative will provide specialised healthcare consultation to lakhs of patients in remote areas throughout the country.

He said that the project will help patients get medical advice sitting at home, and access expert medical advice without referral. This will lead to reduced visit to hospital, he said, easing especially the elderly and chronic patients.

"It will not only promote easily accessible and dispersible health education to people at large, but will also help doctors in access of comprehensive digital data of the patients, quick and timely follow-up and improved patient management," Saxena said.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the initiative symbolises the congruence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two visionary and flagship schemes -- Jan Aarogya - Ayushman Bharat Yojana and Digital India.

He underlined that the Hindu Rao Hospital had taken a huge step forward with the implementation of the project, which he termed as “ambitious”.

The LG expressed hope that the MCD will successfully discharge the “onerous responsibility” of keeping the operation going.

Acknowledging the troubles faced by the hospital, he assured the staff that he would leave no stone unturned in solving them.

He said the biggest health emergency that the city is facing today is that of pollution -- be it that of water or air, garbage and overall environmental degradation.

He said tackling this problem will require concerted efforts from government agencies, civil society, NGOs, and “above all, every resident of Delhi.” "No lapses on part of anyone concern will be tolerated and accountability for every task will be fixed," Saxena said. PTI SLB VN VN

Published June 7th, 2022 at 07:45 IST

Narendra Modi

