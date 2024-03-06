×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:38 IST

Lies Never Win, Determination Does: Arnab Goswami After Fake TRP Case Against Republic Collapses

Following the battle of 3.5 years, a Mumbai court ordered the withdrawal of the fake TRP case against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
Lies Never Win, Determination Does: Arnab Goswami After Fake TRP Case Against Republic Collapses
Lies Never Win, Determination Does: Arnab Goswami After Fake TRP Case Against Republic Collapses | Image:Repoublic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

#RepublicWinsTRPCase: After Republic Media Network's mega victory in the fake TRP case, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday gave an emotional and triumphant speech to the Republic team, saying that lies, fabrication and conspiracies never win. 

"Hard work, willpower and determination win. For me, it was the faith in my team but more than that, the faith in the truth and faith in the Lord Almighty," said Arnab Goswami

Advertisement

The Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief added that several politicians and media outlets conspired to bring the Republic Media Network to a grinding halt. 

Republic WINS In Court of Law 

Following the battle of 3.5 years, a Mumbai court ordered the withdrawal of the fake TRP case against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. The court accepted an application filed by the Mumbai police seeking closure of the case filed by the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2020. 

While issuing the order, the court observed that the case was based on false evidence. 

Advertisement

The Maharashtra state submitted in the court that the cases and evidence against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV were fake and falsified. The additional chief metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai has thus ordered withdrawal of all these cases against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in this matter.

Notably, while some other channels were accused of paying money for alleged manipulation of Television Ratings Points (TRP), the then Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray filed the case against Republic TV using false evidences which ultimately collapsed in the court of law. 

Advertisement
Image

Everybody Knew Case Was Fake: Arnab Goswami 

Following court's acceptance that case was based on false evidence, Arnab Goswami said, “Everybody including the media industry knew that this case was fake. Nobody had a shred of doubt about it. Nobody believed in the concocted claims of this case. Even my biggest enemy won't tell you behind closed doors that this was an attempt to fix me and Republic.”

Advertisement

“A pliable Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was used in the fake TRP case and Sachin Waze was absolutely nothing but the worst kind of criminal in uniform.”

In 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai had said that no evidence was found against Republic TV in the alleged TRP rigging scam. 

Advertisement

The Mumbai police’s probe in this respect was “at variance” with its probe, the central agency had said in the charge sheet filed two years back. At the same time, the ED had also asserted that it found evidence that some regional and entertainment channels were involved in manipulating Television Rating Points (TRP) by paying sample or ‘panel’ households.

Advertisement

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

4 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

4 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

4 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

9 hours ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

9 hours ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

21 hours ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

21 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

21 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

21 hours ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni joins CSK camp

a day ago
Kajal Aggarwal with dad

Kajal With Dad At Airport

a day ago
Radhika and Rihanna

Rihanna Hugs Radhika

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman At Airport

a day ago
Madhuri Dixit with Shriram Nene

Madhuri's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Ranveer and Deepika

DeepVeer Leaves Jamnagar

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sharwanand, Wife Rakshita Reddy Welcome Baby Girl - Leela Devi

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  2. Ex-cricketer on speculations of Rinku Singh making his India Test debut

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into top 10 in ICC rankings for Test batters

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  4. 'At 3-1, you think it's not a success but..': Ben Stokes' 'BAZBALL' ans

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. MS Dhoni was left SURPRISED by R Ashwin over his secret ability

    Sports 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo