Advertisement

#RepublicWinsTRPCase: After Republic Media Network's mega victory in the fake TRP case, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday gave an emotional and triumphant speech to the Republic team, saying that lies, fabrication and conspiracies never win.

"Hard work, willpower and determination win. For me, it was the faith in my team but more than that, the faith in the truth and faith in the Lord Almighty," said Arnab Goswami.

Advertisement

The Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief added that several politicians and media outlets conspired to bring the Republic Media Network to a grinding halt.

Republic WINS In Court of Law

Following the battle of 3.5 years, a Mumbai court ordered the withdrawal of the fake TRP case against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV. The court accepted an application filed by the Mumbai police seeking closure of the case filed by the Uddhav Thackeray government in 2020.

While issuing the order, the court observed that the case was based on false evidence.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra state submitted in the court that the cases and evidence against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV were fake and falsified. The additional chief metropolitan magistrate’s court in Mumbai has thus ordered withdrawal of all these cases against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in this matter.

Notably, while some other channels were accused of paying money for alleged manipulation of Television Ratings Points (TRP), the then Maharashtra government led by Uddhav Thackeray filed the case against Republic TV using false evidences which ultimately collapsed in the court of law.

Advertisement

Everybody Knew Case Was Fake: Arnab Goswami

Following court's acceptance that case was based on false evidence, Arnab Goswami said, “Everybody including the media industry knew that this case was fake. Nobody had a shred of doubt about it. Nobody believed in the concocted claims of this case. Even my biggest enemy won't tell you behind closed doors that this was an attempt to fix me and Republic.”

Advertisement

“A pliable Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was used in the fake TRP case and Sachin Waze was absolutely nothing but the worst kind of criminal in uniform.”

In 2022, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in its charge sheet filed before a special court in Mumbai had said that no evidence was found against Republic TV in the alleged TRP rigging scam.

Advertisement

The Mumbai police’s probe in this respect was “at variance” with its probe, the central agency had said in the charge sheet filed two years back. At the same time, the ED had also asserted that it found evidence that some regional and entertainment channels were involved in manipulating Television Rating Points (TRP) by paying sample or ‘panel’ households.

#RepublicWinsTRPCase | Republic Wins TRP Case, False Charges Fall Flat



REPUBLIC WINS: Mumbai Court today accepted an application filed by Mumbai police seeking withdrawal of the fake TRP Scam case of 2020 against Republic Media Network.#ArnabGoswami #Republic pic.twitter.com/tCByVScZ6g — Republic (@republic)