Updated February 9th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

The bill, which seeks to regulate the installation and maintenance of lifts in Uttar Pradesh, is expected to be passed by the assembly on Saturday.

Digital Desk
Several lift accidents were reported in Noida and Greater Noida last year.
Several lift accidents were reported in Noida and Greater Noida last year. | Image:Shutterstock/ Representative
NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH: During a session on Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalators Bill was introduced in the state assembly. The bill, the draft for which was first submitted by the UP Public Works Department in 2018, aims to regulate the installation and maintenance of lifts. The bill will also seek to make all relevant stakeholders, from the resident welfare associations to the lift service providers, accountable for any accidents that may occur due to negligence. The passage of the bill has long been demanded by residents of Noida and Greater Noida owing to the increasing frequency of fatal lift malfunctions in high rises.

 In August 2023, for instance, an elderly woman living in a Noida highrise died from an alleged heart after her lift went into a free fall. 

Then, in September of the same year, eight construction workers died at an under-construction site of the Amrapali Dream Valley Society in Greater Noida after the service lift they were riding in malfunctioned. 

Cabinet Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma while speaking in the assembly sought permission of the House for introducing the Uttar Pradesh Lift and Escalators Bill.

Speaker Satish Mahana then sought a voice vote for permission. "The approval has been given unanimously," Mahana said.

BJP leader and Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, who last year took up the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, separately told PTI that the Bill is expected to get passed by the House on Saturday.

With inputs from PTI.

Published February 9th, 2024 at 21:07 IST

