Kinnaur (HP), May 7 (PTI) Five construction workers got trapped inside a 180-metre-deep tunnel at the 150 MW Tidong hydropower project here after a technical snag in a lift on Saturday. Three of them have been rescued.

Efforts are on to bring the other two trapped workers out of the tunnel, a district official said.

Officials at the project site said all the five workers are safe.

They were coming out of the tunnel after a shift change using the lift when it malfunctioned, the officials said.

The rescued workers have been sent to a Reckong Peo hospital, they said, adding they would be airlifted to Shimla for better treatment, if required. PTI DJI IJT