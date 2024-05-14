Advertisement

Nowadays, Instagram reels and YouTube shorts makers are doing so good acting in their videos that they are getting picked up in the movies. But sometimes it becomes so real that people think that it is happening for real, and an incident just like this has been reported in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, when some men were shooting a fake kidnapping scene in which real police appeared and arrested them.



A shocking scene unfolded on a busy Noida road when witnesses saw a man in handcuffs being forced into a car. But it wasn't a real kidnapping; it was a stunt for social media.



Three young men—Ajit, Deepak, and Abhishek—planned the fake kidnapping to get attention online. The police arrested them for causing panic and endangering public safety.



Their stunt was meant to impress people online, but it backfired. It showed how far some will go for likes and followers. The police criticized their actions for disrupting public peace and risking harm to their friend.



After their arrest, Ajit, Deepak, and Abhishek were released on bail. They were warned not to do dangerous stunts on social media again.



This incident reminds us of the dangers of chasing online fame. It's a lesson for everyone to think before doing something risky for attention on social media.