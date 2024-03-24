Advertisement

New Delhi: The national capital and its adjoining areas are likely to witness light intensity rain in some areas on Sunday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted. The residents will witness cloudy weather in the daytime. Meanwhile, the city is expected to see partly cloudy skies with no chances of rain on the occasion of Holi on Monday.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi rose to 34.1 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, whereas, the minimum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to hover around 33 degree and 17 degree Celsius, respectively. The humidity in Delhi fluctuated between 77 per cent and 29 per cent on Saturday. Moreover, light intensity rain is also likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Jind, Hissar, Hansi (Haryana) on Sunday morning.

The air quality of the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category with 227 AQI, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 7pm on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

