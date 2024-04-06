Updated April 6th, 2024 at 11:10 IST
Light Rain Likely in Parts of Chennai on These Dates | Check Details
The RMC has predicted light rain in a few parts of Chennai in the upcoming week.
Chennai: As Tamil Nadu reels under the scorching heat, parts of the state including Chennai are likely to witness a rise in temperature. The mercury is likely to cross the 40 degrees Celsius-mark.
However, the residents can heave a sigh of relief as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted light rain in a few parts of Chennai in the upcoming week.
Chennai Weather Update
The Met department in its forecast has predicted a consistent pattern of partly cloudy skies with minimal variation in temperatures. For five days starting April 6, the temperature will range between 37-38 degrees Celsius during the day and 26-27 degrees Celsius at night, while April 11 may see a slight drop with a high of 36 degrees Celsius and a nighttime low of 26 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, light rain is expected in certain areas amid the partly cloudy conditions on April 9 while the rest of the week will remain dry.
Rain Likely in Parts of Tamil Nadu
The RMC has predicted light to moderate rain in one or two places along the coastal regions, adjoining districts, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas. However, dry weather is expected to prevail over the rest of the state.
