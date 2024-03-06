Advertisement

Barasat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with five of the female survivors of the Sandeshkhali atrocities. The PM is in Barasat, West Bengal today for a political rally. For the past few weeks, Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has seen several women protesting against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides for sexual harassment.

After 55 days of being absconding, Sheikh Shahjahan was finally arrested by the West Bengal Police and remanded to 10 days of police custody.

PM Modi speaks to Sandeshkhali women victims

PM Modi spoke to five of the many women who suffered at the hands of Shajahan and his aides. One of the female victims spoke to Republic, and said that PM Modi has assured the women that he is tracking the progress of the investigation.

At the rally in Barasat, PM Modi hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee for inaction in the Sandeshkhali case. “Whatever happened in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame. The TMC government is trying to protect the person responsible for this. However, they have received a setback from the high court as well as the Supreme Court… he storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal,” the PM said.

CBI files FIR against Shahjahan Sheikh in the attack on ED

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that Sheikh Shahjahan will have to be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by 4.30 pm today. The CBI has taken over the investigation of the Sandeshkhali case, which the Mamata Banerjee government will appeal against in court.

The CBI has filed a first information report (FIR) against Sheikh Shahjahan in the attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at his location. The FIR states the following offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC):

“Rioting. Rioting armed with deadly weapon, unlawful assembly, wrongful restraint, obstructing public servant in discharge of public function, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, voluntarily causing hurt, mischief causing damage, theft, criminal intimidation, acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of IPC and mischief causing damage to public property of PDPP act IPC: Sections 147/148/149/341/186/353/323/127/379/506/34 of IPC.”