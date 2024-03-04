Addressing PM Modi as "elder brother" to the states, CM Revanth Reddy said Telangana aims to contribute to PM Modi's ambitious goal of making India a $5 trillion economy. | Image: PTI

Adilabad: Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "elder brother" to the states, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said Telangana aims to contribute to PM Modi's ambitious goal of making India a $5 trillion economy, news agency PTI reported. Making his intentions clear that he would not like to confront the Centre, Reddy sought PM Modi's cooperation to develop Telangana on the lines of Gujarat.

Sharing the dais with PM Modi during the foundation laying ceremony for Rs 56,000 crore worth of projects, Reddy said, “Narendra Modi ji, according to us, Prime Minister is like our elder brother. If there is support from the elder brother, only then can chief ministers take forward development works in their respective states”.

"That is why my request is, if Telangana has to be developed on the lines of Gujarat, your support is essential here," PTI quoted Reddy as saying.

Noteworthily, BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM's official visits to the state in the past.

Reddy said the state government will extend necessary operation and give necessary clearances to NTPC for completing the 4,000 MW power plant of which only 1,600 MW became operational.

The CM further said as per the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act, the Centre has to set up a 4,000 MW power plant in Telangana. However, due to the acts of the previous BRS government, only 1,600 MW was completed in the last 10 years.

Stressing that the people will ultimately lose when there is friction between the Centre and the states, Reddy said politics should be limited to elections only and after the polls the elected leaders should thrive for the development of the state with the help of the Centre.