Updated January 24th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

'Like Karpoori Thakur, I Never Promoted Dynastic Politics', Nitish Takes Dig At Lalu

Nishtha Narayan
Nitish Kumar
'Like Karpoori Thakur, I Never Promoted Dynastic Politics', Nitish Takes Veiled Dig At Lalu | Image:PTI
Patna: In a veiled attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that like Karpoori Thakur, he never promoted his family in politics.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Chief Minister has welcomed the government's decision to give Bharat Ratna to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

#WATCH | On Karpoori Thakur being awarded the Bharat Ratna, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, "We had been demanding (for Bharat Ratna) continuously. They finally made the decision last night. So, I would like to thank them (Government), it is a matter of joy. He worked a lot for the… pic.twitter.com/yjvqgIUJa7

— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2024

While interacting with the reporters, Kumar said, “PM called up Ramnath Thakur, son of Karpoori Thakur and congratulated him. He didn't call me but I thank him.” 

He added, “Karpoori thakur never believed in dynastic politics and like him I also never promoted dynastic politics and  none from my family into politics.” 

“He (Karpoori Thakur) never made his son his successor... but my brother (referring to Ram Nath Thakur) was a minister (from 2005 to 2010, in the second Nitish Kumar ministry) and is now in the Rajya Sabha,” stated Kumar. 

Notably, Karpoori Thakur has been chosen for the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna. Karpoori Thakur has been the veritable "Jan Nayak" or people's hero of politics in Bihar, whose legacy parties cutting across ideologies seek to claim.

Nitish Kumar went on to say that Karpoori Thakur's social justice manifesto served as the impetus for the Bihar caste survey and that it ought to be implemented throughout India.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Nitish Kumar said that the highest civilian honour given to Karpoori Thakur on his 100th birth anniversary will create sanguine sentiments among the Dalits. In a statement, the JD(U) president said it was a "fulfilment of an age-old demand" by his party that will "send a positive message among deprived sections of the society". 


 

Published January 24th, 2024 at 17:14 IST

