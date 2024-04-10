Kiren Rijiju's remarks come just hours after Digvijay Singh played down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that the island is “uninhabited”. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Asserting that the mentality of the Congress Party is the same to this date, Union Minister of Earth Sciences and Food Processing Industries Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tore into Congress leader Digvijay Singh's justification of Katchatheevu handover to Sri Lanka, saying, “Digvijay Ji justifies the Congress donating island to Sri Lanka just like Nehru had justified China taking away Aksai-Chin by saying: not a single blade of grass grows there”.

Same mentality of Congress Party.

Rijiju's remarks come just hours after the Congress leader tried playing down Katchatheevu's significance while stressing that the island is “uninhabited”.

Earlier during the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Vellore, had lambasted the Congress and the DMK for ceding Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka in 1974. Responding to PM Modi's criticism, Singh had said, “Does anyone live there on that island? He [PM Modi] is talking nonsense.”

As the controversy around the Katchatheevu island continues to spiral, the Congress appears seemingly firm in its stance on the matter with the party supporting the decision made by the then Indira Gandhi government to give up control of the island to Sri Lanka.