Liquorgate: Delhi Court Extends BRS MLC K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Till April 23

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha till April 23, in the money laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024.

The matter was heard at the court by Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja.

Reacting to the court order, BRS MLC K Kavitha said, “This is a case completely based on the statement. It is a political case. This is a case of targeting the opposition parties. CBI has already recorded my statement in jail.”

On Monday, the court denied interim bail to Kavitha in connection to the case after she had requested for the same on the grounds that her 16-year-old son has exams. She had claimed that he needs his mother’s “moral and emotional support”.

