×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 00:08 IST

Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani revealed details about the excise policy case that have exposed Arvind Kejriwal and the claims of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against his arrest.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs, held a press conference this evening after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 from his house. The Delhi CM has been remanded to a six-day ED custody until March 28.

Smriti Irani revealed details about the excise policy case that have exposed Arvind Kejriwal and the claims of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition that the arrest is doctored by the ruling party.

Advertisement

“Today when the case was produced in court, no lawyer denied the facts,” said Smriti Irani, while speaking in Hindi. “Also, Kejriwal's lawyers did not deny Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru’s allegations.” Irani also spoke about K Kavitha's links to the Delhi Liquorgate scam.

The Union Minister claimed that the court documents reveal that Arvind kejriwal gave an appointment to MS Reddy at 4:30 pm one day. Reddy had said, "Hum dilli mein sabko business karne bula rahe hai" and that they were planning to make an offer of Rs. 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Advertisement

"The mastermind of the liquor scam is finally in the custody of law. Today, we got an account of how a person who sits on a constitutional post and cites honesty, defines corruption by misusing administrative machinery through the deeds of Arvind Kejriwal,” said Irani.

“In the court today, some bank transactions were prominently mentioned. One transaction was such, as per which, Sameer Mahendru (an accused in excise policy-linked money laundering case) transferred Rs 1 crore to Radha Industries. Secondly, Sameer Mahendru gave Rs 2-4 crore to Vijay Nair," said Smriti Irani.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 00:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

a few seconds ago
The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

a few seconds ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

a minute ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

15 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

21 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

22 minutes ago
‘Thoughts With Princess’: Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Rishi Sunak to Princess

23 minutes ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

an hour ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

an hour ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

an hour ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

an hour ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

an hour ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

an hour ago
From Anti-Corruption Crusader To Scam 'Kingpin'; Kejriwal Battles Scathing Charges | The Debate

Kejriwal: The Kingpin?

an hour ago
Water pipeline burst in Mumbai's Borivali

Water Pipeline Burst

an hour ago
Bhutan

India news Live

an hour ago
Spain keep Scotland from clinching spot in Euro 2024

Spain vs Colombia

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  2. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education11 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo