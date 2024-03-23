Advertisement

New Delhi: Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development and Minister of Minority Affairs, held a press conference this evening after the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case in the national capital. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on March 21 from his house. The Delhi CM has been remanded to a six-day ED custody until March 28.

Smriti Irani revealed details about the excise policy case that have exposed Arvind Kejriwal and the claims of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Opposition that the arrest is doctored by the ruling party.

Advertisement

“Today when the case was produced in court, no lawyer denied the facts,” said Smriti Irani, while speaking in Hindi. “Also, Kejriwal's lawyers did not deny Vijay Nair and Sameer Mahendru’s allegations.” Irani also spoke about K Kavitha's links to the Delhi Liquorgate scam.

The Union Minister claimed that the court documents reveal that Arvind kejriwal gave an appointment to MS Reddy at 4:30 pm one day. Reddy had said, "Hum dilli mein sabko business karne bula rahe hai" and that they were planning to make an offer of Rs. 100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Advertisement

"The mastermind of the liquor scam is finally in the custody of law. Today, we got an account of how a person who sits on a constitutional post and cites honesty, defines corruption by misusing administrative machinery through the deeds of Arvind Kejriwal,” said Irani.

“In the court today, some bank transactions were prominently mentioned. One transaction was such, as per which, Sameer Mahendru (an accused in excise policy-linked money laundering case) transferred Rs 1 crore to Radha Industries. Secondly, Sameer Mahendru gave Rs 2-4 crore to Vijay Nair," said Smriti Irani.