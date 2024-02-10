Advertisement

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 63-year-old man onboard a Lufthansa flight lost his life after gushing out "litres of blood" from his mouth and nose. He was travelling from Thailand to Germany on Thursday. Reports claimed that the German national took his last breath in front of his wife after getting on the flight to Munich. A passenger on the same flight recalled witnessing him boarding the plane in Bangkok while visibly sick, showing symptoms such as "cold sweats" and "breathing much too quickly."

"It was absolute horror, everyone was screaming," Karin Missfelder, who was also on the plane told a portal. She recalled that the 63-year-old had boarded the plane with "cold sweats" and was "breathing much too quickly" before fellow passengers rushed to his aid. They took his pulse and offered him tea in an effort to help. The witness described the scene further, noting that the man lost litres of blood, with red splatters covering the walls of the jet.

Advertisement

For nearly thirty minutes, flight attendants attempted CPR, but according to Missfelder, it became evident that the man could not be revived. As he eventually became still and the captain announced his passing, "complete silence enveloped the cabin," she recalled.

Confirming the incident, a Lufthansa spokesperson said, "Although immediate and comprehensive first aid measures were taken by the crew and a doctor on board, the passenger died during the flight," the spokesperson said. "Our thoughts are with the relatives of the deceased passenger. We also regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers of this flight."