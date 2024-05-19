AAP in Denial, Arvind Kejriwal To Lead Protest to BJP HQ; Section 144 Clamped | LIVE

Advertisement

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be leading party's protest on Sunday, May 19. The Aam Aadmi Pary leaders led by Arvind Kejriwal will be marching towards the BJP headquarters in the national capital to protest against the arrest of Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar. Bibhav Kumar has been accused of assaulting Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal at the residence of CM Kejriwal on May 13. The Delhi Police on Thursday filed an FIR in the matter and named Bibhav Kumar as the prime accused. Swati Maliwal's statement was recorded under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Friday. The AAP Rajya Sabha MP was seen limping as she arrived at Tis Hazari court on Friday. He was detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday and was remanded to 5-day custody. Following his arrest, Kejriwal announced AAP's ‘jail bharo’ programme.

Here are the LIVE updates;

BJP Has Started Operation Broom: Kejriwal

Ahead of his march to BJP office, Arvind Kejriwal addressed party workers and leaders at the AAP's office in ITO. “BJP has started 'Operation Jhaadu' so that we don't grow big and become a challenge to them. Through 'Operation Jhaadu', AAP's big leaders will be arrested, they are being arrested and in the coming days, AAP's bank accounts will be frozen. ED's lawyer has already given this statement in court that soon after the election AAP's bank accounts will be frozen, he said that if they freeze our account now we will get sympathy...after election, they will freeze our accounts, our office will be cleared out and we will be brought to streets. These are the 3 plans made by BJP,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi Police Imposes Section 144

Section 144 and no protest movement will be allowed, said the Delhi Police on Sunday. Delhi Police has beefed up security at the BJP headquarters as well. "An adequate number of police personnel has been deployed and the area has been barricaded," said Delhi Police asserting that security at the BJP headquarters has been heightened as a precautionary measure.

#WATCH | Security increased outside BJP headquarters in Delhi



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to hold a protest outside BJP HQ against the arrest of party leaders. pic.twitter.com/oybWsgiu5r — ANI (@ANI)

On AAP's protest, Swati Maliwal said that her party colleagues who once sought justice for Nirbhaya are today they are supporting a person accused of assaulting her. "There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, we are out on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone?" said Swati Maliwal in a post on X.

Kejriwal Announces AAP's Jail Bharo Programme

Following his arrest, Kejriwal announced AAP's ‘jail bharo’ programme. "They are after our party and sending our leaders in jail one after another. Today you have sent my PA to jail. I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," said Arvind Kejriwal.

Swati Maliwal has alleged that the CM's aide attacked her with full force, slapping her in the face and kicking her in the chest and abdomen on May 13 when she had gone to meet the chief minister. Her medical examination was conducted at the AIIMS on Friday. According to the medico-legal certificate (MLC), she has "bruises over proximal left leg dorsal aspect of approx size 3x2 cm and right cheek elbow below right eye of approx size 2x2 cm" The officer said Kumar had gone to CM's residence on Saturday morning to meet Kejriwal. Police said they have recorded the statement of at least 10 people, including security personnel and other staff at the chief minister's residence, who were present at the time of the alleged assault on May 13.

