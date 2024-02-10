Advertisement

New Delhi: While speaking during a discussion over Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said, "22 January will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes & aspirations of all Ram devotees..." He also lambasted Opposition leaders who boycotted the Pran Pratishtha event, saying, "January 22 was the beginning of great India...Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism."

Amit Shah Addresses Parliament: Here Are The Live Updates

China tried to do what it did in 1962; our leadership displayed resolve and not an inch of India's land was lost: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

"When we mentioned about it (constructing Ram Temple) in our manifesto, they (opposition) said it was only to win the elections and the BJP keeps making such promises - Article 370, Ram Janmabhoomi, Uniform Civil Code or Triple Talaq. However, they oppose us every time we fulfil our promises. I want to clarify that the BJP and PM Modi do what they say," says Union Home Minister.

Ram temple construction is a journey from struggle to devotion; from 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Jai Sia Ram': Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government..."

"LK Advani Ji contributed to Ram Mandir with 'Jan Jagruti (awareness)' and PM Modi did 'Purnata (completion)' of the temple," said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during the discussion on Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Consecration of Ram temple ended long agitation since 1528 and legal fight since 1858: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

SC verdict on Ram temple showed India's secularism, nowhere else majority community fought legally so long for its faith: Amit Shah

Ram Rajya is not specific to one community, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Today marks the conclusion of the current budget session in Parliament, which was extended by a day to accommodate ongoing discussions, before the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections in 2024. In the Rajya Sabha, discussions are centred around the government's recently released White Paper, with members engaging in debates to analyze its contents and implications.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, debates and discussions are directed towards deliberations related to the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony for the Ram Lalla idol, the ceremony, which occurred on January 22 at the historic temple in Ayodhya. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates.