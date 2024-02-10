English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Jan 22 Historic Day For Ages to Come: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha | LIVE

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "January 22 was the beginning of great India."

Digital Desk
Amit Shah Addresses Lok Sabha
Amit Shah Addresses Lok Sabha | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: While speaking during a discussion over Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said, "22 January will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes & aspirations of all Ram devotees..." He also lambasted Opposition leaders who boycotted the Pran Pratishtha event, saying, "January 22 was the beginning of great India...Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism."  

Amit Shah Addresses Parliament: Here Are The Live Updates 

  • China tried to do what it did in 1962; our leadership displayed resolve and not an inch of India's land was lost: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
  • "When we mentioned about it (constructing Ram Temple) in our manifesto, they (opposition) said it was only to win the elections and the BJP keeps making such promises - Article 370, Ram Janmabhoomi, Uniform Civil Code or Triple Talaq. However, they oppose us every time we fulfil our promises. I want to clarify that the BJP and PM Modi do what they say," says Union Home Minister.
  • Ram temple construction is a journey from struggle to devotion; from 'Jai Shri Ram' to 'Jai Sia Ram': Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
  • No one can read the history of this country by ignoring the Ram Mandir movement. This matter remained stuck for a long time. This dream had to be fulfilled during the time of the Modi government..."
  • "LK Advani Ji contributed to Ram Mandir with 'Jan Jagruti (awareness)' and PM Modi did 'Purnata (completion)' of the temple," said Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during the discussion on Ayodhya Ram Mandir.
  • Consecration of Ram temple ended long agitation since 1528 and legal fight since 1858: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. 
  • BJP and our leader PM Modi do what they say; we always stood for Ram temple construction: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
  • SC verdict on Ram temple showed India's secularism, nowhere else majority community fought legally so long for its faith: Amit Shah
  • "22 January will be a historic day for the years to come...It was the day that fulfilled the hopes & aspirations of all Ram devotees...", says Home Minister. 
  • Ram Rajya is not specific to one community, says Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
  • 22 January was the beginning of great India...Those who imagine a country without lord Ram do not know our country well and they represent the days of colonialism", Amit Shah attacked Opposition. 

Today marks the conclusion of the current budget session in Parliament, which was extended by a day to accommodate ongoing discussions, before the much-awaited Lok Sabha elections in 2024. In the Rajya Sabha, discussions are centred around the government's recently released White Paper, with members engaging in debates to analyze its contents and implications. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, debates and discussions are directed towards deliberations related to the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony for the Ram Lalla idol, the ceremony, which occurred on January 22 at the historic temple in Ayodhya. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates. 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

3 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

3 hours ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

3 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

3 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

3 hours ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

3 hours ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

3 hours ago
Florida plane crash

Florida Plane Crash

5 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

20 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

20 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

21 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

21 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

a day ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Chennai Open: Sumit Nagal sets up title clash against Italy's Luca Nardi

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  2. 'Top-class': Mumbai Open finalist Hunter on her maiden stint in India

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  3. Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Falls Prey To Cybercrime Incident

    Entertainment27 minutes ago

  4. Rugby India to launch Rugby Premier League

    Sports 32 minutes ago

  5. BREAKING: Baba Siddique Joins NCP After Ditching Congress in Maharashtra

    Lok Sabha Elections36 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement