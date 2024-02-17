Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Appears Virtually Before Court For Evading ED Summons, Next Hearing on March16

Arvind Kejriwal moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly which will be discussed today as he is expected to appear before a court for evading summons of ED.

Apoorva Shukla
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Image: X/ @AamAadmiParty
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: All eyes are on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he is expected to appear before a court here on Saturday, February 17, in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summons in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Just ahead of the day, Kejriwal moved a motion of confidence in the Delhi assembly on Friday. 

Kejriwal To Appear Before Court 

In its complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the Delhi chief minister intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving "lame excuses". 

On this a Delhi court summoned the chief minister to appear before it on Saturday. However, Kejriwal had called the summons “illegal and politically motivated”. 

Advertisement

Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly 

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to poach his MLA, Arvind Kejriwal moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly on Friday. 

Advertisement

Tabling the confidence motion on Friday, the chief minister said, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled."

The motion will be discussed in the Assembly on Saturday in presence of ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri since seven of the eight BJP legislators were suspended for the remainder of the session for allegedly interfering during the Lt Governor's address on Thursday.

Advertisement

This is the second time that the Kejriwal government has sought a trust vote in the 70-member Assembly. In the current Assembly, the AAP has 62 MLAs while the BJP has eight.

 

 

(Keep Checking For Live Updates) 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

12 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

12 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

12 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

18 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

18 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

18 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

18 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

18 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

18 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

18 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

18 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

18 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

19 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

19 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India News LIVE: BJP National Council Meet Begins

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Premalu Enjoys Good Valentine's Week Run, Opposes Mammootty's Bramayugam

    Entertainment20 minutes ago

  3. BMW i16, the i8 successor, left unrevealed

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Get Rid Of Your Menstrual Pain With These Home Remedies

    Lifestyle Health27 minutes ago

  5. First time in 16 years, Ajinkya Rahane given out for obstructing field

    Sports 30 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo