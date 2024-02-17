Updated February 17th, 2024 at 10:11 IST
LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Appears Virtually Before Court For Evading ED Summons, Next Hearing on March16
Arvind Kejriwal moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly which will be discussed today as he is expected to appear before a court for evading summons of ED.
New Delhi: All eyes are on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he is expected to appear before a court here on Saturday, February 17, in connection with a complaint filed by the ED against him over non-compliance with its summons in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy. Just ahead of the day, Kejriwal moved a motion of confidence in the Delhi assembly on Friday.
Kejriwal To Appear Before Court
In its complaint, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that the Delhi chief minister intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving "lame excuses".
On this a Delhi court summoned the chief minister to appear before it on Saturday. However, Kejriwal had called the summons “illegal and politically motivated”.
Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to poach his MLA, Arvind Kejriwal moved a motion of confidence in the Assembly on Friday.
Tabling the confidence motion on Friday, the chief minister said, "Two MLAs had come to me saying they were contacted by BJP members offering them Rs 25 crore each. They were told that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested and the government will be toppled."
The motion will be discussed in the Assembly on Saturday in presence of ruling Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri since seven of the eight BJP legislators were suspended for the remainder of the session for allegedly interfering during the Lt Governor's address on Thursday.
This is the second time that the Kejriwal government has sought a trust vote in the 70-member Assembly. In the current Assembly, the AAP has 62 MLAs while the BJP has eight.
(Keep Checking For Live Updates)
Published February 17th, 2024 at 09:41 IST
